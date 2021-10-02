Man in serious condition in hospital following collision in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a two-vehicle collision in Hartcliffe Way, Bristol, at just after 4pm on Friday (October 1).

The vehicles involved were a black Toyota Auris and a white Citroen Berlingo van.

A 51-year-old man, who was driving the Toyota, is in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

We’re particularly keen to trace the drivers of two vehicles which were in close proximity to this collision and who may be key witnesses to what happened – they are a red Ford Focus and a white long wheelbase Sprinter van.

If you saw any part of this incident, or were driving in the area and captured the vehicles on your dashcam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221229235.

You can also upload dashcam footage via our website through this link