Man jailed for burglary and heroin supply

A man has been jailed for five years following convictions for burglary and heroin supply.

Luke Needham was jailed at Bristol Crown Court after pleading guilty to six offences committed during August and September.

The 33-year-old, of Headford Road in Knowle, admitted the following offences:

Supplying a class A drug (heroin) in September

One count of dwelling burglary in which he stole valuable and sentimental jewellery from the house a female, in her 70s, in Olverston on 14 August.

One count of commercial burglary, where he stole a car key from a victim’s handbag and stole her vehicle on 21 August.

The following day he crashed the same stolen vehicle in Bedminster, leading him to be charged with one count of aggravated vehicle taking.

Two further dwelling burglaries of shared student accommodation in Redcliffe on 3-4 September.

Needham received a five-year prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 20 October. He was also ordered to pay £190 victim surcharge.

He will also serve a remaining sentence for previous offending on a prison recall.

A female who was also involved in some of the offences is due to be sentenced on Tuesday 23 November.

PC Alice Tanner said: “Luke Needham is a serial thief and we’re delighted he has been jailed for the crimes he committed across Bristol and South Gloucestershire earlier this year.

“We know how devastating burglaries are for victims and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”