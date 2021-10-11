Man sentenced after use of mobile phone results in collision – East Brent

A 50-year-old man who admitted driving without due care and attention after causing a collision while using his mobile phone at the wheel has been fined and given nine points on his driving licence.

Mark Loughlin, who is from Yate, was sentenced at Bath Magistrates’ Court on Friday 1 October to a £482 fine, the driving points on his licence and he was also ordered to pay £110 costs and £48 victim surcharge.

At about 1.15pm on the 29th September 2020, Loughlin was driving his Citroen Relay on the A370 when shortly after the East Brent roundabout his mobile phone rang.

Whilst attempting to connect the phone to his Bluetooth hands free kit, he collided with a Land Rover Discovery after failing to notice that it was stationary and indicating right to turn into Old Bristol Road.

The driver of the Discovery, a woman in her 60s, was initially trapped in her vehicle and was later taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries. Loughlin suffered no injuries. Both cars suffered significant damage.

PC Owen Davies, investigating officer, said: “The shocking footage of this incident clearly illustrates the dangers of driving whilst distracted. An innocent motorist suffered significant injuries – we are fortunate not to be talking fatalities.

“Driver distraction is one of the ‘Fatal Five’ main causes of serious injuries and death on the roads. Research shows that drivers using a phone – handheld or hands free – are four times more likely to be involved in a collision and their driving is impaired to a degree similar to that of a drink driver.”

What you can do:

• Switch your phone off completely whilst driving

• Download and use an App that blocks calls – you can also send a message to any callers that you are driving, and relax in the knowledge that the vast majority of people support not using a mobile phone whilst driving

• Use a mobile phone blocking pouch

• Put your phone away in the glove compartment or boot

• Never consider drive-time as an opportunity to catch up on emails or social media or have a chat with friends and family

• Follow the conversation #StandingUpForHangingUp on social media and make a public pledge not to use a phone while driving.

Motorists seen driving dangerously or causing concern can be reported immediately by calling 999 (101 for non-emergency).

Dashcam, mobile phone or other on-board camera footage capturing road related offences can be uploaded via this link