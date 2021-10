The theft of a grey laptop from a pub in Bristol is being investigated by police.

The offender entered through the window of the premises, in Whitehall Road, at about 9.50pm on Monday 31 May.

We’re releasing an image of a white male we wish to talk to as part of our enquiries.

He’s described as about 40-50 years old and wearing a grey coat and black bucket hat.

If you recognise him, please call 101 and give reference number 5221119802.