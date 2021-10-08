Man who raped and sexually exploited teenage girls jailed

A man who raped and sexually exploited teenage girls has been jailed for seven years following an investigation involving detectives from Operation Topaz.

Roland Lamin, 31, was sentenced yesterday (Thursday, 7 October) at Bristol Crown Court after being convicted of six offences by a jury.

He was found guilty of one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault, one count of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child and one count of breaching an Interim Sexual Risk Order.

In addition to his prison term, Lamin, will be subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for ten years after he’s released which will prohibit him from being in company of and communicating with anyone under the age of 18.

Lamin came to the attention of detectives from Operation Topaz – Avon and Somerset Police’s specialist child criminal and sexual exploitation investigation team – during the course of an inquiry.

The Metropolitan Police later alerted officers in Wiltshire Police that Lamin had also been in contact with a teenage girl in their force area.

It was subsequently established the girl’s 18-year-old friend had met Lamin on the dating app Tinder in November 2017 believing he was younger than he claimed. When she refused his advances Lamin raped her in his car.

Following his arrest by Op Topaz officers, his phone was analysed and further victims, aged 17 and 18, were identified – later telling officers Lamin had given them alcohol and sexually assaulting them in his car.

Officers went on to discover Lamin had met a 14-year-old girl in a park in breach of an Interim Sexual Risk Order and had attempted to groom a 16-year-old girl on Instagram.

Detective Constable Tracy Sparrow, of Operation Topaz, said: “Roland Lamin is a predator who used social media to identify and target his victims.

“He groomed them with alcohol and false promises of friendship before exploiting their trust by sexually abusing them.

“He displayed a truly disturbing pattern of behaviour which has left his victims with long term psychological trauma.

“Throughout our investigation all the girls and young women he targeted have demonstrated real courage and I’d like to thank them for their help in ensuring such a dangerous man is locked away.

“They have been given support throughout the course of our inquiry and we will continue to ensure their have access to specialist help should they need.”

Detective Chief Inspector Larisa Hunt added: “This was a lengthy three year investigation and I’d like to pay credit to investigating officers DC Sparrow and DC Kim O’Donnell.

“Together, along with the rest of the Op Topaz team, they showed great persistence and determination to bring Lamin to justice for his reprehensible actions and to protect vulnerable young women. They are a credit to the police force.”