Arrest after man’s death in Bristol

We’re at the scene of an assault in Bristol in which a young man has tragically lost his life.

Officers had a number of calls to the Hayes Close area of Lawrence Hill at about 6.20pm on Thursday 14 October.

A young man believed to be in his late teens was found with significant injuries. Sadly he couldn’t be saved and died at the scene. A male has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

While his identity is not yet formally confirmed, his immediate family are aware and our hearts go out to them in their loss. They will now be supported by specially-trained officers.



A cordon is in place and roads in the area are closed to enable officers to carry out investigations at the scene.

If you have any information which could help our enquiries call 101 quoting reference 885 of 14 October.