Mobile phone stolen in robbery – Downend

We’re seeking witnesses to a robbery that occurred in South Gloucestershire.

The female victim was walking along Westerleigh Road, near Downend, listening to music when an unknown male approached from behind.

He has subsequently struck the victim on the head with a glass bottle before stealing her mobile phone.

The offender, who headed off in the direction of the cemetery, was wearing a black top, dark trousers and a blue surgical mask at the time.

The incident happened shortly before 10.30pm on Saturday 14 August.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and forensic enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221186990.