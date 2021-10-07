Our officers, led by the Operation Remedy* team, have made a number of recent arrests relating to burglary, theft, fraud, and the illegal supply of drugs, resulting in the recovery of thousands of pounds worth of stolen property.

In a busy week, covering 16-23 September, results included:

An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested on Thursday 16 September following a number of burglaries in Stockwood, Bristol. Both have been released under investigation with bail conditions imposed on the 17-year-old.

A 33-year-old man and two women aged 27 and 34, were arrested on Friday 17 September following a number of burglaries in Willsbridge, South Gloucestershire. Additional offences were identified by police and between them the trio have been charged with six dwelling burglaries, one attempted dwelling burglary, three thefts of motor vehicles and 11 fraud offences.

In Bedminster, Bristol three men aged 21, 20 and 17 were arrested on Saturday 18 September for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, bladed articles and thefts of bikes. They have been released under investigation.

Also on Saturday 18 September a 33-year-old man was arrested in Fishponds, Bristol after he was found with stolen bikes to the value of £10,000. He has been released under investigation.

In Clevedon, North Somerset on Sunday 19 September, two men aged 47 and 34 were detained within 20 minutes of a confirmed break-in at a music shop. Officers, one of whom was assaulted during the arrest, found four stolen guitars at the scene. Both men have been released under investigation.

A man was arrested after a dwelling burglary in Fishponds, Bristol on Sunday 19 September. The 52-year-old, who was traced through forensic evidence, was later found in possession of stolen goods and charged with the burglary, theft and two fraud offences.

Also on Sunday 19 September, another non-dwelling burglary in Clevedon, North Somerset led to the arrests of a 47-year-old man and a 34-year-old man. Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Thousands of pounds' worth of stolen property was recovered and a man and woman were arrested following a commercial burglary in Bedminster, Bristol on Wednesday 22 September. Following additional evidence obtained by police the man was charged with three dwelling burglaries, one commercial burglary, two aggravated cases of taking without owner's consent, supply of heroin and no vehicle insurance. The woman was charged with a dwelling burglary, a commercial burglary, aggravated theft without owner's consent and possession of heroin. Both have been remanded in custody and police have recovered thousands of pounds of stolen property.

On Thursday 23 September, a 52-year-old man was arrested for burglary, fraud, robbery and possession with intent to supply. Police seized approximately 50 wraps of heroin and two vehicles as part of the investigation, which followed a dwelling burglary in Westbury-on-Trym in North Bristol.

Chief Inspector Karen Corrigan who leads Op Remedy’s* dedicated teams tackling burglaries said: “Our officers’ work around the clock and in close partnership with colleagues across response, neighbourhood policing, investigations and intelligence, to take prolific offenders off the streets of Avon and Somerset.

“Whilst the proactive arrests we’ve made are good news, we know that there is always more to be done and continue to tackle the crimes that are most important to our communities and ultimately work to keep them safe.

“Burglaries in our force area remain low, however as restrictions lift and life returns to some form of normality we may see them increase again. Burglars tend to be observant and opportunistic, so we urge people to be vigilant, protect their properties and report any unusual activity to us on 101.

“We welcome receiving information that will help us to keep our communities safe. Fortunately, thanks to CCTV, smart doorbells and dash-cam, residents are often able to help us with footage of suspicious activity and even crime in progress.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Shelford added: “I am delighted to see such positive results generated by the Operation Remedy police team. I know that local people will be pleased to see the police taking burglary, knife crime and drug related crime so seriously, as such crimes continue to be areas of high concern for the residents of Avon and Somerset.

“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims and I want to thank the officers for all of their hard work.”

*Operation Remedy is a coordinated effort across Avon and Somerset Constabulary to crack down on the crimes that matter most to local people, including residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.