Officers have more time to hold murder suspect

Detectives investigating the tragic death of an 18-year-old man in Bristol are continuing to question a man on suspicion of murder.

The 18-year-old died after being found injured in Hayes Close, Lawrence Hill, at about 6.20pm on Thursday 14 October. A post mortem examination has found that he died from a stab wound to the chest.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, his family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers. We feel for them in their loss.

Update on investigation:

A 19-year-old man remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder. He needed initial hospital treatment for knife wounds. A warrant of further detention has now been obtained.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with the attempted murder of the 19-year-old, as well as possession of an offensive weapon. He is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 19 October).

The investigation continues and officers still want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Hayes Close and Hassell Drive between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, especially anyone with dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area between those times.

If you can help in any way please call 101 and give the reference 5221241131. We understand that some people may not want to speak directly to us, but the independent charity Crimestoppers will take information 100 per cent anonymously. They never tell us who you are, just what you know, so please call them on 0800 555 111.