Signs cause concern in east Bristol

We’re liaising with Bristol City Council and making enquiries after a number of hand-made signs appeared in east Bristol.

The posters are black handwritten signs on a white background. They have been put up on lamp posts without permission and have caused concern among the diverse community in the area.

Neighbourhood police are treating the matter as a hate incident. Officers have seized a number of the placards, while the council is removing others.

The first reports about these posters were made on Wednesday 13 October and it seems they have been put up over a number of nights. We believe whoever is responsible would have needed a ladder to put up these posters. It’s likely more than one person was involved and possibly a vehicle.

If you have any information about those responsible please call 101 and give the reference 5221240402.