Stay safe this Halloween

We want everyone to enjoy a safe and happy Halloween, but we also recognise this time of year can be stressful for people who are elderly, vulnerable or live alone. This can mean they are at a higher risk of becoming victims of crime if they feel isolated or alone.

But there are lots of things you can do to help your neighbours feel safe:

Start by just saying ‘hello.’

Ask if they would like you to check if they are ok on Halloween with a visit or a call.

Ask if they would like you to download and print our ‘Sorry, no trick or treaters here’ poster so they can display it in their window.

Let neighbours know if you’re planning a party, so they won’t be alarmed.

Remind children to respect others’ property and not to call on homes that have the ‘Sorry, no trick or treaters here’ poster.

Parents also might want to talk to their children about our safety advice for trick or treaters:

Always go trick or treating with an adult.

Only go to houses where you or your friends know the residents.

Don’t knock on doors where there is a sign saying ‘no trick or treat here’.

Don’t knock on the doors of strangers (or look out for signs that trick or treaters are welcome, such as Halloween decorations).

Stay in areas that are lit with streetlights and take a torch with you just in case.

Stay with your friends – don’t split into smaller groups unless an adult goes with you.

Throwing eggs and flour at houses causes criminal damage. You could be arrested.

Don’t talk to strangers on the street and never enter any house, just stay on the doorstep.

Although Halloween is supposed to be spooky, be considerate to those who don’t take part and be careful not to frighten vulnerable people.

Remember road safety, always look carefully before crossing the road and be visible.

Click here to download our Sorry, no trick or treaters here posters

We expect to receive an increase in 101 and 999 calls during Halloween and need to make sure that we can deal with your needs in the quickest and most appropriate way. If your report does not require an urgent response, you can report a crime online: https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/or by calling 101. In an emergency, call 999.