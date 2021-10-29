Thief jailed after pleading guilty to burglary and stealing from vehicles

A serial thief has received a sentence of more than two-and-a-half years at Taunton Crown Court today (Friday 29 October).

Jamie Coles, 42, pleaded guilty to carrying out a burglary of a residential property in Sherborne Road in Yeovil back in July.

He also asked for four theft from motor vehicle offences to be taken into consideration.

Coles, of no fixed address, was handed a 31-month jail sentence.

PC Tony Warren said: “Jamie Coles is a prolific criminal and we fully welcome the judge’s decision to hand out this significant prison sentence to him.”