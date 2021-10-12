Three in court after class A drug supply charges

Three people have been charged with alleged class A drug supply offences.

Following information from members of the public about suspected drug dealing in Redcliffe, plain-clothed officers from Avon and Somerset’s Operation Remedy team conducted patrols in the area on Saturday 9 October.

During their tours of the area, they arrested two men and one woman on suspicion of drug offences.

Those three people have subsequently been charged with the following offences:

Dauud Osman, 26 of no fixed address: two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine and heroin), two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine and heroin) and breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Michael Martins, 19 of Swanmoor Crescent in Henbury: supply a class A drug (cocaine), two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine and heroin) and one count of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug (cannabis).

Jemma Fox, 39 of Commercial Road in Redcliffe have subsequently been charged with the following: two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine and heroin) and two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine and heroin).

The trio were remanded ahead of a hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday 11 October).