Three in court after class A drug supply charges
Three people have been charged with alleged class A drug supply offences.
Following information from members of the public about suspected drug dealing in Redcliffe, plain-clothed officers from Avon and Somerset’s Operation Remedy team conducted patrols in the area on Saturday 9 October.
During their tours of the area, they arrested two men and one woman on suspicion of drug offences.
Those three people have subsequently been charged with the following offences:
- Dauud Osman, 26 of no fixed address: two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine and heroin), two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine and heroin) and breaching a criminal behaviour order.
- Michael Martins, 19 of Swanmoor Crescent in Henbury: supply a class A drug (cocaine), two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine and heroin) and one count of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug (cannabis).
- Jemma Fox, 39 of Commercial Road in Redcliffe have subsequently been charged with the following: two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug (cocaine and heroin) and two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine and heroin).
The trio were remanded ahead of a hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Monday 11 October).
Working alongside our communities and using the intelligence they provide helps us to target our resources effectively and tackle local concerns.
If you have information or concerns about drug-dealing or other crimes in your neighbourhood please call us on 101 or report to us online at Report | Avon and Somerset Police. If you don’t want to talk to police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.