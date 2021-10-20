Tribute released by family of Fahad Pramanik

The family of 27-year-old Fahad Pramanik, who died following an incident in Easton, Bristol, have released a tribute to him.

Fahad, who was from London, was one of two men found dead at a house in Wood Street on Sunday 12 September.

Fahad’s family, who live in Bangladesh, are being supported by a specially trained liaison officer.

The tribute reads: “As a family we are devastated with what has happened to Fahad. We ask most humbly that our family’s privacy is respected whilst we grieve and come to terms with the loss of Fahad in such tragic circumstances.

“Whilst we understand this is a news story, we hope everyone can understand why we need to be left alone at this very difficult time.

“We have family and good friends supporting us and our thanks go out to all of them. We also want justice for Fahad through a fair trial.

“We would also like to thank the police officers involved in the investigation for their hard work and sensitivity.”

Two men have been charged with two counts of murder and are in custody pending their next appearance at Bristol Crown Court.