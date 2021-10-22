Trio jailed in connection with burglaries at student properties in Bristol

Three men have received jail sentences totalling more than 15 years for their roles in stealing property belonging to students across Bristol.

Address across Redland, Clifton Cotham and Horfield were targeted by thieves between January 2019 and October 2019.

At Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 22 October), three men were jailed for what they did.

John O’Brien, 46 of Kendon Drive in Horfield, was found guilty of 21 counts of burglary and jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Edward Tiley, 45 of Goulston Walk in Bishopsworth, was found guilty of eight counts of burglary and handed a five-year custodial sentence.

And Jonny Manfield, 29 of Horse Street in Chipping Sodbury, received a sentence of three years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods.

DC Louise Yaldron said: “We welcome the sentences handed out today to all three men for the significant number of burglaries carried out across Bristol.

“Prolific thieves have been taken off the streets and we will continue to do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”