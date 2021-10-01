Update on investigation into woman’s death – Portishead

Further enquiries have been carried out following the death of a woman at a property in Paper Mill Gardens, Portishead, on Wednesday 29 September.

The woman has now been formally identified as 31-year-old Brittany Parrotte.

A forensic post-mortem examination has now been completed and initial findings showed no signs of an assault or any indication to suggest there was any third party involvement in her death.

Further tests will still need to be carried out which will take some time to complete.

A 27-year-old man arrested in connection with this investigation has been released under investigation until the results of the further tests are known.

Brittany’s family will continue to be supported by specially-trained officers and they have asked for their privacy to be respected. Our sympathies are with them in their loss.