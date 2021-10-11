Van and quadbike stolen in burglary – Cheddar

We’re asking anyone who sees vehicles stolen from an address near Cheddar to get in touch.

An unknown individual or individuals forced entry to a property in Shipham Road between 8am on Monday 27 September and 7.20am the following morning.

Keys inside the address were subsequently used to steal a number of items and vehicles, namely:

A 60-plate white Vauxhall Vivaro with 23,000 miles on the clock

A blue Yamaha 110cc quadbike

Documents and keys for another vehicle were also taken

A television was also stolen.

House-to-house enquiries have been carried out and our investigation is ongoing.

We’re keen anyone who witnessed the burglary, or has seen the items for sale, calls us on 101 giving reference number 5221225807.