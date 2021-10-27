Wanted appeal to find Christopher Smith

Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

Posted at 13:09 on 27th October 2021 in Wanted

Christopher Smith is known to have links with Bridgwater.

Can you help us find 29-year-old Christopher Smith from Bridgwater?

We are hoping the public can help us find Smith, who is wanted on a warrant in connection with an alleged driving offence.

He is described as male, white, of slim build and about 5ft 10ins. He has short dark brown hair and multiple tattoos, including an owl on his neck.

If you see him, call 999 and give reference number 5221169578. Or if you know of his whereabouts, call 101 and use the same reference number.