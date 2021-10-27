Wanted appeal to find Christopher Smith

Can you help us find 29-year-old Christopher Smith from Bridgwater?

We are hoping the public can help us find Smith, who is wanted on a warrant in connection with an alleged driving offence.

He is described as male, white, of slim build and about 5ft 10ins. He has short dark brown hair and multiple tattoos, including an owl on his neck.

If you see him, call 999 and give reference number 5221169578. Or if you know of his whereabouts, call 101 and use the same reference number.