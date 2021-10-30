Witness appeal after armed robbery in Yeovil

Witnesses and dashcam are being sought following an incident at a store in Yeovil this morning (Saturday 30 October).

We received a call at about 7.45am to say an armed robbery had just occurred at a shop in Wessex Road.

Suspects entered the store and made off with a quantity of cash.

Officers attended the scene and conducted a search of the area, but nobody matching the suspects’ description was found. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are underway.

The neighbourhood team has been made aware and extra reassurance patrols will be conducted.

We’re keen to speak with anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam and may have seen two males making off from the store in the direction of Greenwood Road.

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and give reference number 5221254645.