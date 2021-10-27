Witness appeal after burglary in Bath

Officers investigating a burglary in Bath are appealing for witnesses.

A property on Haycombe Drive was broken into between 9pm and 10pm on Saturday, 9 October.

A large quantity of cash, jewellery, collectable coins were among the items stolen.

Two people wearing hooded tops were seen leaving the property in the direction of Blagdon Park.

If you were in the area around the time and saw anything suspicious, or have been offered or seen jewellery and/or coins for sale in suspicious circumstances, please call 101 quoting reference 5221236705.