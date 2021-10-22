Witness appeal after drivers injured in A361 collision
Dashcam footage and witnesses are being sought by officers investigating a road traffic collision near Glastonbury yesterday (Thursday 21 October).
A two-car collision occurred on the A361 at Edgarley at about 6.35am.
A white Audi A5 saloon and silver Vauxahll Meriva were involved. The Audi was travelling from the Street direction and the Vauxhall from the Pilton area.
A man in his 40s, who was driving the Meriva, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by the air ambulance.
The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 20s, also attended hospital but was released later that same day.
The road was closed for seven hours while investigation work was conducted and the scene cleared.
We hope to speak with witnesses or motorists who saw the cars in the lead up to yesterday’s collision. Anyone who can help our investigation and has not yet talked to us should call 101 and give reference number 5221246552.