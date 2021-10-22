Witness appeal after drivers injured in A361 collision

Dashcam footage and witnesses are being sought by officers investigating a road traffic collision near Glastonbury yesterday (Thursday 21 October).

A two-car collision occurred on the A361 at Edgarley at about 6.35am.

A white Audi A5 saloon and silver Vauxahll Meriva were involved. The Audi was travelling from the Street direction and the Vauxhall from the Pilton area.

A man in his 40s, who was driving the Meriva, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by the air ambulance.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 20s, also attended hospital but was released later that same day.

The road was closed for seven hours while investigation work was conducted and the scene cleared.