Witness appeal after e-scooter rider punches pedestrian

We’re investigating an assault that happened in Bristol on Friday 29 October and are urging any witnesses to get in contact with us.

At approximately 5.30pm, a man, in his 40s, was exiting a shop in Ashley Road when he collided with an e-scooter, causing its unknown male rider to come off.

A verbal altercation ensued before the rider punched the other man in the head. The victim sustained a serious head injury and is currently in hospital.

CCTV enquiries are being carried out but we are asking any witnesses, or motorists who may have dashcam footage, to call 101 and give reference number 5221254198.