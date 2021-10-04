Witness appeal after fatal motocross bike collision on beach

We’re appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision involving a motocross bike on Burnham-on-Sea beach this morning (Monday 4 October).

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 6.50am.

Sadly a male died at the scene. Although formal identification has not been completed, his family have been notified.

A second male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police should call 101 and give reference number 5221230960.