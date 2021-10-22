Witness appeal after purse stolen during robbery in Hartcliffe

We’re keen to hear from witnesses or drivers with dashcam who may be able to help us with investigating a robbery in Hartcliffe that happened on Wednesday 20 October.

The victim was walking along Lampton Avenue at about 7.20am when an unknown male approached from behind.

The offender forced her to the ground before stealing her purse. The purse is red with a picture of Elvis Presley’s face on it.

He’s described as white, male, about 20-30 years old, approximately 5ft 5ins, of slim build and wore a grey top and jeans.

Anyone who can help us with our enquiries should call 101 and give reference number 5221245467.