Witness appeal following assault outside Bristol nightclub
We’re seeking witnesses to an assault in a Bristol in which a man suffered serious facial injuries.
At approximately 2.15am on Saturday 28 August, the victim, a man in his 30s, was punched to the face by an unknown offender outside Lola Lo’s nightclub on Queen’s Road, Bristol. He required hospital treatment for his injuries.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or can help us identify the offender.
Can you help? Please call 101, quoting reference 5221200894.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.