Witness appeal following assault outside Bristol nightclub

We’re seeking witnesses to an assault in a Bristol in which a man suffered serious facial injuries.

At approximately 2.15am on Saturday 28 August, the victim, a man in his 30s, was punched to the face by an unknown offender outside Lola Lo’s nightclub on Queen’s Road, Bristol. He required hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or can help us identify the offender.

Can you help? Please call 101, quoting reference 5221200894.