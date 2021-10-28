Witness appeal following assaults in Brislington

We’re appealing for witnesses and information about two incidents in which three teenagers have spat at and assaulted people.

The incidents happened on Saturday, 9 October in the Brislington area of Bristol.

In the first, a woman was spat at by three boys on Talbot Road at approximately 5.10pm. When her husband challenged the teenagers he was then punched on the arm.

The second incident happened at around 6pm. The same three boys were seen kicking and opening car doors as motorists queued at traffic lights.

When they were again challenged by a member of the public they punched him in the back and sprayed an unknown liquid at him.

Thankfully, no one was injured in either incident.

The boys are described as white, aged between 13 and 16, and riding mountain bikes – one of which had a blue frame. One of the boys wore a red jacket, another wore a black shiny sleeveless gilet and the third a black matching tracksuit.