Witness appeal following fatal collision on A37 Shepton Mallet

We’re appealing for witnesses following a collision involving a van and a lorry which happened at around 9.55pm yesterday (Wednesday 20 October) on the A37 Whitstone Road, Shepton Mallet.

Sadly, the male driver of the van, a white Ford Transit, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who may hold dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 5221246376.