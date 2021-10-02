Witness appeal following serious assault in Patchway

We’re appealing for witnesses and mobile phone footage relating to an incident in Patchway, South Gloucestershire, where a man was seriously assaulted.

At about 4pm on Friday (1 October), a silver BMW was in collision with a stationary vehicle, before mounting a pavement and hitting a sign in Coniston Road.

The driver of the car tried to leave the scene but a member of the public who witnessed the incident tried to stop them.

The member of the public, a 59-year-old man, was then assaulted and fell to the ground. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Immediately following this incident there was a public order incident inside Tesco Express in Gloucester Road, which we are treating as linked.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing wounding with intent and he remains in custody at this time.

If you witnessed any part of this incident, or have any relevant mobile phone footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221229267.