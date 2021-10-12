Witness appeal following serious injury collision in Frome

Skip to content

Posted at 08:23 on 12th October 2021 in Appeals

We’re appealing for witnesses and any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage following a serious injury collision in Frome.

The collision happened at just after 5pm on Sunday (October 10) in Welshmill Lane, when a green Honda Accord was in collision with a stone wall.

There were four occupants in the vehicle – one man, one woman and two teenage girls – who all suffered injuries. The woman suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested an suspicion of drink-driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

If you saw this collision, or have any information which would assist our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221236936. 