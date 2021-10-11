Witnesses and dashcam sought following single vehicle collision in Bath

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Bath.

Officers were called to Bloomfield Road at 5.35am on Saturday (9 October) to a report a grey Renault Megane had collided with a number of parked vehicles and overturned.

Two men, both aged in their 40s, were taken to hospital with one sustaining significant injuries which may potentially be life changing.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who saw the Megane prior to the collision.