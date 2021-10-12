Witnesses and information sought after silver stolen from Chard church

Have you seen these items of silver?

They were stolen from St Mary’s Church in Chard sometime between midday on Sunday, 3 October and Wednesday, 6 October.

They are two plates – one measuring six inches in diameter and the other four inches – and a two inch silver pot with a lid.

If you have any information about the stolen items please call 101 and tell the call handler you’re phoning in relation to incident 5221233212.

We’re also keen to locate a man and a woman seen acting suspiciously in the church at around 3pm on Monday, 4 October.

The man is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with medium length dark hair and facial hair. He wore a black or navy jacket and carried a small pink rucksack.

The woman is described as white, aged in her early 20s, about 5ft 4ins tall and of slim build. She wore a dark coloured parka-style coat.

Anyone who can help us locate them is also asked to call 101 providing the same reference number – 5221233212.