Witnesses sought following GBH in Bath
Officers investigating a GBH which happened in the New King Street area of Bath on Saturday (2 October) need the public’s help.
A man in his 40s was attacked at around 3.50pm, sustaining stab wounds which required hospital treatment.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV from the area but they’d also like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has information which could assist their inquiry.
If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221229967.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.