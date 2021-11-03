Appeal after woman assaulted – Bridgwater

We’re appealing for CCTV, witnesses and information after a woman was assaulted by a man on the cycle path in Bridgwater.

It happened on the path between Bath Road and Wadham Close between 4am and 6am on Monday 1 November as the woman walked home from an evening out with friends. She managed to run away and report the incident to the police.

She was able to describe her attacker as being mixed race, about 6ft tall with dark hair and said he wore a red hoodie.

While the man’s motivation is not clear, officers have begun a thorough investigation and the woman is being supported.

Officers carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a man of that description in the area that morning.

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, or if you have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5221256112.