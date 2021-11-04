Appeal following road rage incident in Bridgwater

We’re seeking witnesses to a road rage incident in Bridgwater which happened on Friday 8 October at around 3.30pm.

The driver of a lorry stopped his vehicle on Western Way near the turn off for Chilton Trinity School, before getting out and approaching a female victim.

He opened her car door and attempted to grab her, and used threatening and abusive language which left her badly shaken.

The offender kicked the victim’s vehicle before returning to his lorry and driving off.

Police believe the area would have been busy at the time, and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.