Appeal for information after defibrillator damaged – Glastonbury

Police are investigating after a defibrillator unit on a public footpath at Glastonbury Tor was vandalised last weekend (30-31 October).

The damage was first spotted by a member of the public at around 5.40pm on Monday 1 November and was reported to police. The exact time the damage occurred is unknown.

We’d ask anyone with information that could assist our inquiry to call 101, quoting reference number 5221256916.