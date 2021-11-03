Appeal for information after defibrillator damaged – Glastonbury
Police are investigating after a defibrillator unit on a public footpath at Glastonbury Tor was vandalised last weekend (30-31 October).
The damage was first spotted by a member of the public at around 5.40pm on Monday 1 November and was reported to police. The exact time the damage occurred is unknown.
We’d ask anyone with information that could assist our inquiry to call 101, quoting reference number 5221256916.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.