Appeal for information following Pill burglary

We’re seeking the public’s help following a burglary in Pill last Friday (12 November).

The victim, aged in her 70s, came home to find that offender(s) had forced entry to her house and stolen personal items including jewellery and bank cards.

The burglary took place in the Lodway Gardens area between 4pm and 7pm.

We’d like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area around this time or has any information that could assist our inquiry.

If you can help call 101 quoting reference 5221267022.