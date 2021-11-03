Appeal for witnesses and dashcam following collision near Ilminster

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between a car and motorcycle which happened at around 12.45pm today (Wednesday 3 November) on New Road, Seavington St Michael, near the junction with West Street.

The motorcyclist, who was travelling from the direction of Illminster, collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital. Their family have been informed.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while enquiries take place at the scene.

If you have any information that could help police, please call 101 and quote log 438 of 3 November.