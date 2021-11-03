Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Appeal for witnesses and dashcam following collision near Ilminster

Appeal for witnesses and dashcam following collision near Ilminster

Posted at 14:53 on 3rd November 2021 in Appeals

Image of police officer next to cars

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision between a car and motorcycle which happened at around 12.45pm today (Wednesday 3 November) on New Road, Seavington St Michael, near the junction with West Street.

The motorcyclist, who was travelling from the direction of Illminster, collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital. Their family have been informed.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while enquiries take place at the scene.

If you have any information that could help police, please call 101 and quote log 438 of 3 November.

 

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 438 of 3 November