Appeal for witnesses to collision in Shepton Mallet

We’re appealing for witnesses/dash cam footage after the driver of an unidentified vehicle failed to stop after colliding with a Suzuki car at around 10pm yesterday (Thursday 4 November) on the roundabout connecting Commercial Road with Rectory Road in Shepton Mallet.

One occupant of the Suzuki suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The car was left badly damaged.

If you saw anything or have any information, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221259810.