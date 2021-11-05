Appeal for witnesses to collision in Shepton Mallet
We’re appealing for witnesses/dash cam footage after the driver of an unidentified vehicle failed to stop after colliding with a Suzuki car at around 10pm yesterday (Thursday 4 November) on the roundabout connecting Commercial Road with Rectory Road in Shepton Mallet.
One occupant of the Suzuki suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital. The car was left badly damaged.
If you saw anything or have any information, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221259810.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.