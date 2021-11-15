Appeal to find Dwayne Cohen wanted on prison recall

Can you help us find Dwayne Cohen who is wanted on a recall to prison?

He is 34 years old and is described as black, about 6ft 1ins and of an average build. He has a pierced left ear and is pictured with a slit in his eyebrow.

Cohen is known to frequent several parts of Bristol, particularly the Castle Park, Easton, Montpelier and Clifton areas. He also has links to London.

If you see Cohen, please don’t approach him, call 999 quoting reference 5221222876, or ring 101 with any other information.