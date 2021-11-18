Arrest after man injured – Yate

Officers arrested a teenager after a man was injured at a takeaway in Abbotswood, Yate.

Police were called to the takeaway at 10.45pm on Sunday 14 November. The ambulance service attended to treat a customer – a man in his 50s – who suffered two puncture wounds. He needed hospital treatment including seven stitches for his injuries.

A young man aged 17 was arrested just before midnight on Sunday on suspicion of wounding with intent. He was later released on police bail with conditions including living at an address away from Yate and not returning to the town.

Enquiries continue. If you have any information which could help the investigation, please call 101 and give the reference 5221268643.

The neighbourhood team are carrying out targeted patrols of the area to reassure the community.