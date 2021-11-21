Arrests made as investigation into man’s death continues – Weston-super-Mare

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Weston-super-Mare, which is now being treated as suspicious.

A 46-year-old man was found with a significant head injury at a residential address in Rydal Road at about 3.20am on Tuesday 16 November. Sadly, he died in hospital in the late afternoon of Wednesday 17 November.

Two people, a 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been arrested in connection with the death and are in custody. A 39-year-old woman who was previously arrested remains released under investigation.

Det Insp Roger Doxsey said: “The man’s family have been updated on this development and we’re giving them any support they need.

“We’re asking anyone who saw something unusual or suspicious on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to get in touch. It may seem trivial or insignificant to you, but it could make a big difference to our investigation.”

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221269622. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.