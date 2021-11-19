Arrests made following fail to stop collision in Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for help to identify the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta which failed to stop following a collision with a cyclist in Weston-super-Mare.



The incident happened at 6.40pm on Tuesday, 2 November, on Station Road at the junction with Walliscote Road.



The cyclist came off their bike as a result of the collision but thankfully, only sustained minor injuries.



Following the incident, the Fiesta was driven away at speed along Walliscote Road and onto Oxford Street before stopping at the Alexandra Parade/Alfred Street junction where two people exited and made off on foot.



Two men, aged 24 and 51, were subsequently arrested and have since been released under investigation while further enquiries take place.



We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the Station Road area at the time of the collision and/or the Alexandra Parade area when the vehicle stopped and are able to help us identify who was driving at the time.



We’d also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam or other footage of the blue Ford Fiesta from the evening of 2 November.