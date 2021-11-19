Burglar jailed after call from witness

A man has been jailed for 15 months thanks to a call from a member of the public reporting suspicious activity.

Officers were called to Glenville Road, Yeovil, just before midnight overnight Sunday 26 to Monday 27 September and found Liam Raybould in the porch of a house. Nothing had been stolen.

Liam, 41, of West Hendford, was arrested and charged with one count of dwelling burglary, which he admitted at Taunton Crown Court on Wednesday 17 November.

He was jailed for 15 months and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge.

Officer in the case PC Jim Card, part of our team of officers focused on tackling burglary, said: “I want to thank the person who took the trouble to call in their suspicions.

“People looking out for one another and working with us one of the best ways of keeping our communities safe. If you hear a suspicious noise, an alarm sounds or the dog barks in the night please do look out of the window and call 999 you see someone acting suspiciously.”