CCTV appeal after woman inappropriately touched on Bristol bus

We’re releasing a CCTV image of man as part of our investigation into the sexual assault of a woman on a Bristol bus.

Officers would like to talk to the man as they believe he may have information which could help their inquiry.

The incident happened on the No. 76 service travelling from Bristol centre along Gloucester Road at around 4.45pm on Thursday, 16 September.

The victim was touched inappropriately for approximately 10 minutes by a man sitting behind her until he got off the bus at Churchway Avenue.