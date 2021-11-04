CCTV appeal: Attempted robbery in Marshfield
We’re asking the public to contact us if the recognise the man pictured.
Police want to speak to him in connection with an attempted burglary at a residential property in the Back Lane area of Marshfield, South Glos, on Monday 25 October at around 1.40am.
If you recognise him, please call 101, quoting reference 5221249998.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.