CCTV appeal following burglary in Wells

Police are keen to speak to three men seen in this CCTV footage as part of an investigation into a burglary at a self-storage facility in Wells.

Motorcycles, helmets and tools were stolen after offenders broke into the secure yard on Glastonbury Road and forced entry to a number of storage containers. They made off with the items (pictured) using a flatbed vehicle which was also stolen from the premises.

The burglary took place between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday 21 October.

If you recognise the men or have any information that could help police, please call 101 and quote reference 5221247639.