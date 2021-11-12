CCTV appeal following burglary in Wells
Police are keen to speak to three men seen in this CCTV footage as part of an investigation into a burglary at a self-storage facility in Wells.
Motorcycles, helmets and tools were stolen after offenders broke into the secure yard on Glastonbury Road and forced entry to a number of storage containers. They made off with the items (pictured) using a flatbed vehicle which was also stolen from the premises.
The burglary took place between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on Friday 21 October.
If you recognise the men or have any information that could help police, please call 101 and quote reference 5221247639.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221247639
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.