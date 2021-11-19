CCTV appeal: woman threatened by man with knife in Bedminster

We’re releasing an image of a man police wish to speak to after a woman in her 50s was threatened with a blade on Marksbury Road, Bedminster between 9.15pm and 9.35pm on Sunday 29 August.

He is described as white, aged in his early 20s and around 5ft 7in tall, with short brown hair, and of medium build.

The victim was uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

If you can help police identify him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221200010.