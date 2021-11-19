CCTV appeal: woman threatened by man with knife in Bedminster
We’re releasing an image of a man police wish to speak to after a woman in her 50s was threatened with a blade on Marksbury Road, Bedminster between 9.15pm and 9.35pm on Sunday 29 August.
He is described as white, aged in his early 20s and around 5ft 7in tall, with short brown hair, and of medium build.
The victim was uninjured but left shaken by the incident.
If you can help police identify him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221200010.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.