CCTV footage issued after jewellery and cash stolen in burglary – Backwell
We want to identify the man in this CCTV footage so we can speak to him in connection with a burglary in Backwell.
The burglary happened in a flat in Rodney Road at about 4.15pm on Saturday 30 October, while one of the victims was asleep inside the property.
A large quantity of money and jewellery were taken.
If you recognise the man in the footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221254971.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221254971
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.