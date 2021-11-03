CCTV footage issued after jewellery and cash stolen in burglary – Backwell

We want to identify the man in this CCTV footage so we can speak to him in connection with a burglary in Backwell.

The burglary happened in a flat in Rodney Road at about 4.15pm on Saturday 30 October, while one of the victims was asleep inside the property.

A large quantity of money and jewellery were taken.

If you recognise the man in the footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221254971.