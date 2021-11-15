CCTV footage issued in serious sexual assault inquiry – Bristol

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man we’d like to identify in connection with an investigation into a serious sexual assault in Bristol (clips below).

A man in his twenties was sexually assaulted by another man in a yard off Church Road in St George, at around 2am on Monday 30 August.

The man we’d like to identify is described as black, in his twenties, of large build, with short collar-length hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, light blue trousers and was carrying a black backpack with a black coat or jumper draped over his shoulders.

The victim is being given access to any specialist support he needs.

If you can help identify the man from the clip we’ve released, or if have any other information which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221200621.