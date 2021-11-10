CCTV image issued in Stokes Croft assault investigation

We’re issuing an image of a man we want to identify in connection with an incident in which a shop employee was assaulted.

The incident happened in Best Supermarket, Stokes Croft, Bristol, at about 1.15am on Thursday 19 August 2021.

A man went into the shop and was verbally abusive to a member of the public, before attempting to slash the face of the shop employee with a knife, causing a minor injury.

The man in the image is described as black, of skinny build, mid-thirties, with short dark hair and may be local to the Stokes Croft area.

If you can help us identify him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221189657.